20 of the highest-paying cities for travel nurses

Two women nurses are looking at the ivy in front of them.

Many nurses enter the profession to help others, but long hours, stress, and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the profession, contributing to shortages throughout the health care sector. Traveling nurses alleviate some of these shortages, providing short-term relief to overburdened staff.

Vivian Health analyzed its proprietary data to find the 20 cities where travel nurses earn the most, relative to typical earnings for the area. This analysis was based on March 1 data from nearly 600 U.S. cities, limited to those with populations above 10,000 people and fell within the top 1,000 overall highest-paying for travel nurses. Cities were then ranked based on the ratio of total average weekly wages for travel nurses compared to the city’s average income per capita, sourced from the Census Bureau.

Since the 1970s, nurses have traveled around the country to supplement hospital staff when they experience an influx of patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals nationwide experienced higher patient numbers and called on travel nurses to help. The increased workload also contributed to many nurses leaving the industry altogether. By the end of 2021, about 100,000 nurses quit or transferred to roles outside of patient care, a four-decade high, according to Health Affairs.

Many who stayed in the profession have opted for travel nursing, with more considering this option. About 12% of U.S. nurses say they will work as travel nurses in the coming year, up from 8% who planned to pursue travel nursing in 2019, according to a major AMN Healthcare survey from May 2023. The stat is slightly higher among hospital nurses, 15% of whom said they would work as a travel nurse in the coming year.

Travel nurses work on a contract basis. Most contracts last between eight and 26 weeks but can be as short as a few days or up to a year. Many nurses appreciate the flexibility of contract work, which allows for breaks between stints and the opportunity to experience different areas of the country.

Travel nursing can also be more lucrative than salaried staff nursing; when a hospital is understaffed, travel nurses can negotiate for more money, particularly if they have technical expertise. Across the U.S., registered nurses earn an average of $89,010 annually—or about $1,712 per week. By comparison, travel nurses earn an average of $2,128 per week, according to Vivian Health data.

Many of the highest-paying cities for travel nurses are in California, which is among the highest-paying states for travel nurses, at an average of $2,332 per week. The most lucrative cities for travel nurses on this list range in size—as urban, suburban, and rural communities all need help covering nursing shortages.



#20. Colton, California

Sunset in Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County, California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,146 (6.54x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +4.6%



#19. Davenport, Florida

Aerial view of a coastal town in Florida.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,224 (6.69x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +15.8%



#18. Rexburg, Idaho

A “Welcome to Idaho” sign.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,664 (6.89x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +Not available



#17. Clearlake, California

A lake in Clearlake, California, in the early morning.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,680 (6.94x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -3.2%



#16. Oroville, California

A town in Oroville, California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,201 (7.01x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -3.4%



#15. Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

A park in Pennsylvania

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,895 (7.06x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -27.7%



#14. Opelousas, Louisiana

St. Roman Catholic Church in St. Joseph Parish Louisiana.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,629 (7.13x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +3.6%



#13. Calexico, California

The sun setting at the Mexico border near Calexico and Mexicali.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,710 (7.16x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: No change



#12. New Brunswick, New Jersey

Cityscape in New Brunswick, New Jersey, near the water.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,314 (7.16x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -2.5%



#11. Camden, New Jersey

Aerial view of urban skyline in Camden, New Jersey.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,616 (7.19x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -2.5%



#10. Sunnyside, Washington

“Welcome to Washington” sign.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,506 (7.53x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +8.9%



#9. Chowchilla, California

Aerial view of calm waters in California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,021 (7.59x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +Not available



#8. Susanville, California

Red-tailed hawk perches on fence near Susanville, California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,634 (7.65x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -1.6%



#7. Delano, California

Open valley in Kern County in California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,601 (7.72x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -0.7%



#6. Blythe, California

Blythe California and the Palo Verde Valley in California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,700 (7.76x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -1.3%



#5. Madera, California

Aerial view of San Joaquin Valley in California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,514 (7.94x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +8.9%



#4. Soledad, California

A beach during springtime in Monterey County, California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,183 (8.91x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -2.1%



#3. Huntington Park, California

Aerial view of Huntington Park, California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,332 (9.02x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -2.5%



#2. Avenal, California

A dusty trail surrounded by dry foliage.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $2,736 (10.28x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: +0.6%



#1. Corcoran, California

A row of palm trees in California.

– Average weekly pay for travel nurses: $3,236 (12.19x the average wage in the area)

– Change from previous month: -5.3%

Story editing by Shannon Luders-Manuel. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on Vivian Health and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.