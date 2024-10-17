

18 great rural communities for remote workers

A corn field barn outside of Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Competitive housing markets, overcrowding, and a lack of community connection are just some of the reasons why remote workers are leaving large metro areas for a better quality of life in small towns across the U.S. Many of these rural communities are stepping up to attract digital nomads, offering a blend of lower-cost living, accessible amenities, award-winning school systems, and small-town charm.

Remote workers say that moving to a rural community comes with a unique set of considerations. Amenities that are commonplace in larger cities—like reliable high-speed internet and grocery stores—are not a given in small towns and need to be investigated. The criteria for selecting top rural communities evaluate the amenities that are most needed and appreciated by remote workers who are moving rural. Here’s a look at MakeMyMove’s top picks for rural towns for remote workers, including five that pay you to move there.

Abernathy, Texas

Population: 2,798

Distance to major metro area: 18 miles (Lubbock, TX)

Internet speed: 2 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Three to five days.

Schools: The Abernathy Independent School District is high-achieving in both academics and athletics.

Abernathy is a small, close-knit town located in the Texas Panhandle just north of Lubbock, known for its top-rated schools and agricultural heritage.

Athens, Maine

Population: 952

Distance to major metro area: 102 miles (Portland, ME)

Internet speed: 2 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: No, the nearest grocery store is in Hartland, Maine, 12 miles away.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Five to six days.

Schools: Athens Community School is ranked #4 in the state for best public elementary schools.

Nearby Titcomb Mountain is known as a popular spot for skiing and snowboarding.

Bonesteel, South Dakota

Population: 254

Distance to major metro area: 149 miles (Sioux Falls, SD)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Five to six days.

Schools: Part of the South Central School District ranked #1 in the state.

Despite its micro size, Bonesteel is a very active community with events like the annual Christmas Fair, a weekly farmers market, and afterschool programs.

Brevard, North Carolina

Population: 7,818

Distance to major metro area: 34 miles (Asheville, NC)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One to two days.

Schools: Transylvania County Schools are known for their focus on technology integration.

Named one of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” by Money Magazine in 2024, Brevard offers an outdoor enthusiasts’ paradise without sacrificing connectivity.

Fairfield, Iowa

Population: 9,464

Distance to major metro area: 58 miles (Iowa City, IA)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One day.

Schools: Fairfield Community School District is lauded for its innovative programs.

Named one of the “Best Small Towns in America” by Smithsonian Magazine, Fairfield’s unique blend of Midwestern charm and global influences creates a distinctive atmosphere for remote workers.

Jerome, Arizona

Population: 465

Distance to major metro area: 27 miles (Sedona, AZ)

Internet speed: 220 Mbps.

Grocery store in town: No, the nearest grocery store is in Cottonwood, Arizona, nine miles away.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Three to five days.

Schools: Part of Clarkdale Jerome School District, which supports diversity through Native American Education.

Known as a true “ghost town” Jerome is perched on the side of a mountain, offering stunning views and a unique blend of old-world charm and modern amenities.

Lawrence, Michigan

Population: 1,049

Distance to major metro area: 30 miles (Kalamazoo, MI)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One day.

Schools: Part of the Van Buren Intermediate School District, which is ranked #7 in the state by Niche.com.

Home to Oak Cove Resort and located on 16 wooded acres, Lawrence is a charming small town that offers a peaceful lakeside lifestyle with access to beautiful beaches and a friendly community.

Lincoln, Kansas

Population: 3,367

Distance to major metro area: 128 miles (Wichita, KS)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two to three days.

Schools: Lincoln High School has a 95.5 graduation rate.

Remote worker relocation incentives up to $5,750.

Lincoln’s commitment to maintaining a strong community speaks to its appeal for remote workers seeking a high quality of life. The town eagerly welcomes remote workers like Ayenna Gomez, who recently relocated from Atlanta, Georgia. “When I visited Lincoln, Kansas, everyone was welcoming. I immediately met someone who invited me to attend a yoga class with other ladies. Everyone was friendly. From that point on, I knew I had found my new home,” Gomez says.

Lindsborg, Kansas

Population: 3,801

Distance to major metro area: 72 miles (Wichita, KS)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One to three days.

Schools: Smoky Valley USD 400 school system is known for its strong community involvement.

Known as “Little Sweden USA” and featured in Smithsonian Magazine, Lindsborg’s unique cultural heritage and welcoming community create a distinctive environment for remote workers.

Livingston, Montana

Population: 8,790

Distance to major metro area: 29 miles (Bozeman, MT)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Four days

Schools: Livingston School District focuses on individualized learning.

Named one of the “6 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Montana” by World Atlas in 2024, Livingston’s stunning natural beauty and thriving arts scene make it a haven for creative remote workers.

Loogootee, Indiana

Population: 2,592

Distance to major metro area: 50 miles (Bloomington, IN)

Internet speed: 1,000 Mbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two days.

Schools: Has one of the only U.S. FAA-approved drone programs in the state.

Remote worker relocation incentives up to $5,500.

Loogootee offers a quaint, small-town atmosphere with a strong school system that offers courses in engineering, biomedical science, and cybersecurity. Additionally, Loogootee East was recently named a 4-Star School for the third year.

Medina, Tennessee

Population: 5,648

Distance to major metro area: 17 miles (Jackson, TN)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two to three days.

Schools: South Gibson County High School is a U.S. News & World Report Award-Winning School

Nestled in West Central Tennessee, Medina is poised for growth. Downtown Medina serves as the community’s hub, while new housing developments are expanding into the scenic countryside.

Monticello, Indiana

Population: 5,483

Distance to major metro area: 30 miles (Lafayette, IN)

Internet speed: 2,000 Mbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One to two days.

Schools: The award-winning Twin Lakes School Corporation is known for its commitment to empowering students.

Remote worker relocation incentives up to $10,700.

Home to Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort, Monticello combines lakeside living with a robust local economy, making it an attractive option for remote workers seeking a balance of recreation and productivity.

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Population: 4,555

Distance to major metro area: 18 Miles (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Internet speed: 1 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two days.

Schools: Students who attend Mount Vernon Community Schools benefit from a low teacher-to-student ratio and achieve high scores in reading and math.

Home to Cornell College, this charming town has earned the distinction of being named one of America’s “Coolest Small Towns” by Budget Travel Magazine.

Pikeville, Kentucky

Population: 7,358

Distance to major metro area: 116 miles (Beckley, WV)

Internet: 1.2 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two to three days.

Schools: Pikeville High School was named as one of four high schools in Kentucky to receive a “College Success Award” from Greatschools.org in 2022.

Remote worker relocation incentives up to $5,000.

Named one of the “Most Charming Small Towns in Kentucky” by Southern Living in 2023, Pikeville’s commitment to education and economic development makes it a standout choice for remote workers, especially those with families.

Taos, New Mexico

Population: 6,442

Distance to major metro area: 70 miles (Santa Fe, NM)

Internet speed: 2,000 Mbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One to three days.

Schools: Local options include the Taos International School, where students can earn an International Baccalaureate Program.

Home to the community of Taos Pueblo, a living Native American community containing 19 pueblos, Taos offers a unique blend of Native American culture and a laid-back lifestyle.

Tell City, Indiana

Population: 7,447

Distance to major metro area: 54 miles (Evansville, IN)

Internet speed: 2,000 Mbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: One to two days.

Schools: Tell City Junior Senior High School was announced the winner of the Excellence in College Readiness award by the Indiana Department of Education in 2024.

Remote worker relocation incentives up to $9,200.

Tell City’s rich history and scenic location on the Ohio River make it a unique destination for remote workers looking for inspiration in their surroundings.

Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Population: 8,486

Distance to major metro Area: 9.7 miles (Greenville, SC)

Internet speed: 5 Gbps.

Grocery store in town: Yes.

Amazon delivery timeframe: Two days.

Schools: Part of the highly-rated Greenville County School District.

Named one of the “15 Best U.S. Small Towns for a Summer Vacation ” by Travel + Leisure Magazine in 2024, this picturesque town offers easy access to outdoor recreation while maintaining strong connectivity for remote work.

At the time of publication, the communities of Brevard, NC, and Travelers Rest, SC, are recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. We’re confident they’ll rebound and will be welcoming destinations for remote workers in the near future. If you want to help with their recovery, donate to the American Red Cross.

