500 Haitians reported walking though Mexico toward US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 500 Haitians headed toward the U.S. border have been ordered off buses by Mexican immigration authorities. Some of the Haitians in the state of Tamaulipas tried to continue the journey on foot. The buses were stopped near the town of San Fernando, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) south of the Texas border, the state government said in a press release Friday. Mexico has turned back Haitians trying to walk through southern states. But 8,000 to 12,000 people, mainly Haitians, walked across the Rio Grande river and have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town.