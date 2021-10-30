ABC-7 weekend anchors dance for charity

EL PASO, Texas -- You might be used to watching ABC-7's Dylan McKim and Rachel Phillips on the weekend mornings, but now you can also catch them dancing.

On Dec. 11 the pair will be putting on their tap shoes at Grace Gardens to benefit kids as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters' Annual Dance for Kids' Sake.

The event aims to raise money to help the more than 100 children on the Big Brother Big Sisters waiting list who need and want a mentor.

Having a mentor is proven to help kids stay in school, off drugs, and away from delinquent behavior, plus boost self esteem.

Dylan and Rachel are one of many pairs competing. The duo will be tap dancing to Singing in the Rain - a dance you don't want to miss!

The pair are tasked with raising $5,000. If you want to donate and support them and Big Brothers Big Sisters you can go here.

You can also buy tickets to the event if you want to see the action in person!