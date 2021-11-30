Hintz records first hat trick as Stars defeat Hurricanes 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his first career hat trick on an empty netter in the closing minutes, and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Stars, who were outshot 40-17 and have won six straight home games — the longest current winning streak in the NHL. Holtby made 39 saves in his 500th regular-season game. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the third and Frederik Andersen stopped 13 shots for the Hurricanes.