Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines

EL PASO, Texas -- Some pharmacies have run dry on certain medications during this flu season, including antibiotics (such as amoxicillin), over-the-counter pain meds like acetaminophen, and anti-virals like Tamiflu.

This shortage of medications comes during a spike in Influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID cases. ABC-7 reported yesterday that all staffed pediatric hospital beds in the city are at capacity due to the uptick in these cases.

"It's been a little over a month since we've been dealing with these shortages," said Karla Castro, the pharmacist-in-charge at VIP Pharmacy in East El Paso.

"We've seen a lot of flu and RSV," she said. "We're getting cases of flu mixed with COVID, and there's viral things going on. I think it's just the flu season," she added, explaining why she believes there's a shortage now.

Luckily for VIP Pharmacy, they stocked up on certain drugs ahead of the flu season. Other pharmacies haven't been as lucky.

"We're getting a lot of patients from different pharmacies coming over to us," Castro said.

"I believe we're one of the few pharmacies that has everything in stock," she added.

Castro also stated that patients have had trouble getting simple over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen due to the shortage, but Tamiflu is the medicine she's seen patients have the most trouble obtaining so far.

She added getting vaccinated and staying home from work or school while sick is the best way the general public can help the shortage.