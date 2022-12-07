University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student.

21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos.

The footage, sent to ABC-7 by Albuquerque station KOB, shows three men, including 19-year-old Brandon Travis, approaching Peake. One of them hit Peake in the leg with a baseball bat. Peake tried running, but Travis can be seen shooting at Peake, who was shot in the leg.

Police say Peake shot back at Travis four times. He died at the scene.

Peake can be seen limping for a tablet that fell during the shooting. He could also be seen limping throughout the UNM campus.

Later on in the security video, a yellow Chevy Camaro was seen with multiple people getting out. A state police report later revealed those people were NMSU basketball players Issa Muhammad, Marchelus Avery and Anthony Roy. Peake was seen putting items, including the gun and a tablet, into the trunk then the car drove away before police arrived. ​​​​​​​

Dashcam footage was also released shows a state police officer interviewing NMSU Head Coach Greg Heiar. He expressed his confusion and disappointment with police.

"I'm just shaking, I'm just sick to my stomach, it's just so terrible and disappointing...a Tinder date? What the **** is he doing on a Tinder date?", said Heiar.

The police report states the NMSU head coach told investigators he didn't know where the gun was at the time.

Dashcam footage was also shows the officer talking to assistant coach Dominque Taylor. The officer says they told him how important it was to recover the gun and other items placed in the trunk.

A few of hours later, police tried to reach coaches Heiar and Taylor, but they didn't answer their phones. The report states the NMSU basketball team had left on a bus, heading back to Las Cruces.

Police, with lights and sirens on, got on I-25 to pull over the bus. Police say an Assistant Coach Jenkins had Peake's tablet on the bus.

Hours later, police learned Peake's phone was in Las Cruces. Police later learned the gun was at the Doubletree Hotel in Albuquerque. Assistant Coach Taylor retrieved the gun from the hotel, which was wrapped in a towel.