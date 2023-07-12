NATO summit keeps focus on Ukraine as Russia’s war continues. Here’s what you need to know
(CNN)--- As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is focusing on Ukraine's membership and its needs on the battleground, among other issues. Here's what you need to know:
- Ukraine joins the summit with priorities: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the second day of the summit told reporters he has “three priority questions” on the agenda Wednesday: a new weapons package, an invitation for NATO membership and “security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO.” He has already met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and he is set to meet US President Joe Biden later today.
- Kyiv still looking for F-16 fighter jets: Ukraine is looking to deploy F-16 fighter jets by March 2024, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview published on Wednesday. So far, no government has committed to providing Ukraine with the US-made aircraft, but in May, CNN reported that the US changed its stance over supplying F-16s to Ukraine, telling allies it would allow exports of the fighter jets. Ukraine has argued the jets are essential to fight off Russian air attacks.
- Details remain vague on Ukraine's path to NATO membership: The National Security Council's senior director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, on Wednesday offered vague details about the reforms the US says are necessary for Ukraine to join NATO — a day after the alliance issued a joint communiqué lacking a specific pathway or timeline for the war-torn country’s eventual membership. While the US recognizes that Ukraine has already made significant progress on reforms, it still has a ways to go, but the US believes it can get there, Sloat told reporters.
- More aid to Ukraine expected from G7 and NATO members: Sloat also told reporters Wednesday that announcements can be expected on new aid packages from NATO members and also from G7 members. Moscow on Wednesday cautioned against international leaders ramping up security pledges to Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warning that "providing security guarantees to Ukraine" would "encroach upon the security of the Russian Federation" and could lead to “extremely negative consequences” in the medium- and long-term.
- Germany will give additional weapons to Ukraine: Germany will send Ukraine additional launchers and missiles for Patriot missile defense systems, Zelensky said Wednesday. On Tuesday, Germany announced weapons and military aid worth €700 million ($769.9 million), the country's defense ministry said in a statement.
- US official's tense public exchange with a Ukrainian activist: Ukrainian activist Daria Kaleniuk asked US national security adviser Jake Sullivan if Biden isn't inviting Ukraine to NATO "because he's afraid of Russia" and if she should prepare her son "to be a soldier and fight Russians when he will be 18." She also pressed Sullivan on what reforms need to be made by Ukraine. Sullivan pointed Kaleniuk to the "enormous amount" of aid US has provided to help Ukraine and said the “American people deserve a degree of gratitude” for their support of Ukraine. "Some of what you said in your remarks about motives, I think, was entirely unfounded and unjustified,” Sullivan added.