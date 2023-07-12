NATO summit keeps focus on Ukraine as Russia’s war continues. Here’s what you need to know

(CNN)--- As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is focusing on Ukraine's membership and its needs on the battleground, among other issues. Here's what you need to know:

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.