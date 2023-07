With determination, he pushed his mind and body. That determination got him recognized on an International level.

Ryan Medrano was born with mild Cerebral Palsy and faced challenges his whole life.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local runner reached new speeds after competing for Team USA in the International Paralympics.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.