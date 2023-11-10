‘Liquid Gold’ becomes UTEP’s official smoothie

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe has announced a partnership with UTEP to introduce the University's official smoothie called "Liquid Gold”.

It is a refreshing blend of orange juice, non-fat yogurt, white chocolate, and turbinado. The "Liquid Gold" smoothie is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients and is sure to capture the spirit of UTEP Miners.

Customers can enjoy the "Liquid Gold" smoothie at all the El Paso locations starting this Saturday November 11th.

The smoothie launch will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fountains of Farah location (8889 Gateway Blvd W Suite #2100, El Paso, TX 79925). Everyone is invited to join!

10% of proceeds made from the smoothie will go to FloWar Life Essentials, a non profit organization that provides a full-ride scholarship to UTEP.

For those who are passionate about flavor and supporting local partnerships, this collaboration is not to be missed.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe El Paso is a locally owned and operated business.