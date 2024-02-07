Pebble Hills’ Marcus Torres signs Letter of Intent to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pebble Hills High School had their National Signing Day celebration which concluded 10 student athletes signing their letter on intent to schools of their choice, one being a future Miner.

Marcus Paul Torres who is the son of Pebble Hills head football coach and athletic coordinator, Mark Torres, signed his letter of intent to University of Texas El Paso as a preferred walk-on. However, Marcus aims to earn an athletic scholarship and make the Torres name ring inside of Sun Bowl stadium.

"I grew up going to UTEP games," Marcus said. "Finally seeing myself putting on those cleats, putting on that jersey, you know it's a blessing. Like you said PWO (preferred walk on) or not, I'm going to go out there and I'm going to do my best very best to get out on the field and make a difference for the Miners."

Although Marcus will be staying close to home to extend his football career at the collegiate level, his father Marcus will be leaving Pebble Hills to become the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Buda Hays High School in the Austin area.

"We're used to seeing each other four or five times a day throughout the entire day," Mark said. "I don't know how many parents of high school kids get to do that with any of their kids. I'm used to seeing him from sun up to sun down everyday. It's going to be different but we'll communicate somehow someway."

Marcus understands it's going to be a challenging transition but he reminds himself his dad is only a phone call away.

"It's going to be different next season," Marcus said. "I'm not going to have him on the coaching staff. I'm not going to be able to go home and ask him questions about the game plan. We'll probably have phone calls every night to catch up but I think we'll do good."