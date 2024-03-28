2024 La Fe Children’s César Chávez March hosted today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Children from Segundo Barrio’s La Fe Preparatory School (LFPS) honored the life and legacy of Chicano and Civil-Rights Icon César E. Chávez with a march. It happened Thursday, March 28, 2024. The march is symbolized the children following in his footsteps and marching for their community’s rights. Nearly 200 Pre-K through 5th Grade students and their teachers marched out the school’s front door early morning. They were greeted and cheered on by Segundo Barrio residents.

“Our students may be little children, but at their tender age they are already beginning to understand that their community must unite and demand their rights to a good education, a dignified home, to fair wages in a safe workplace, and to quality, affordable health care,” said Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta MSSW.

La Fe Preparatory School says teachers have been working closely with the school’s students to teach them about the important and groundbreaking contributions of activist heroes like Chávez. “César would have been proud to see these little ones becoming tomorrow’s leaders. They are being taught and raised to be confident, educated, and proud voices for their community. Teaching our youth what it means to be true activists and informed voters is everyone’s responsibility,” Balcorta said.