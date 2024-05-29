Las Cruces Public Schools to Host Inaugural State of the District Address  

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Las Cruces Public Schools will host the inaugural State of the District Address. The address will provide an overview of district goals and objectives across all departments. Ignacio Ruiz, LCPS Superintendent, will share student proficiency rates, budget data, and strategic planning as the district redirects and refocuses efforts in preparation for the 2024-2025 school year.

The district welcomes Dr. Richard Carranza as the keynote speaker. Dr. Carranza, the former Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, is a renowned national spokesperson on significant issues facing school districts. With a career in education spanning over thirty years, his insights and experiences will surely enrich the event.

The two-hour live-streamed event will feature student and alums speakers, including Jamila Gilbert, the Senior Manager of Internal Communication for Virgin Galactic.

Gilbert, a Las Cruces High School graduate, and New Mexico State University student made history as one of only sixteen Hispanic and LatinX people who traveled to space. R.J. Scott, a member of the Class of 2024 at Organ Mountain High School, is also scheduled to speak. Scott was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and plans to become a pilot. The 2024 LCPS State of the District event is open to invited local dignitaries and district administration.

Las Cruces Public Schools will host the inaugural State of the District Address from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. LCPS TV will stream the address live to the public at www.lcps.net, along with a live Spanish translation.