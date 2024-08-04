Eovaldi’s franchise-record streak without a walk for Rangers ends with first-inning free pass

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi’s franchise record streak of innings without a walk has ended after the Texas Rangers right-hander walked Boston’s Masataka Yoshida with one out in the first inning.

Eovaldi got ahead 0-2 before throwing four consecutive balls Sunday. Yoshida checked his swing on the full-count pitch, a high 95.6 mph fastball. Catcher Jonah Heim appealed to third base umpire D.J. Reyburn, who ruled the left-handed Yoshida didn’t go around.

It was the first walk in 43 1/3 innings for Eovaldi, who faced 167 consecutive batters without issuing a free pass. Both numbers were Texas/Washington franchise records, according to Elias.

Eovaldi went six consecutive starts without allowing a walk. His previous walk was to Milwaukee’s Willy Adames in the third inning on June 26.

The 34-year-old didn’t allow a walk in July. He was the first Texas pitcher and the first in the majors since at least 1933 to go an entire month without a walk while making at least six starts.

Eovaldi was the first pitcher in the majors to record at least 30 strikeouts without a walk over a span of at least six starts since Corey Kluber did it for Cleveland in 2018.

Before joining the Rangers in 2023, Eovaldi spent his previous four-plus seasons with the Red Sox.

