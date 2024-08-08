Backup Jameis Winston confident QB Deshaun Watson can bounce back, lead Browns to the top

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jameis Winston’s role with the Browns isn’t limited to simply being quarterback Deshaun Watson ‘s backup.

Yes, he’s the No. 2 QB.

Also, first-team hype man.

A former top overall NFL draft pick, Winston, who signed as a free agent with the Browns in March, said Thursday that he believes Watson will fulfill the huge expectations that accompanied his arrival in Cleveland two years ago.

Winston has no doubt Watson will deliver.

“He wants to be, and will be, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” said the charismatic Winston, delivering the message about his teammate with the same vigor as a preacher giving a Sunday sermon.

“And honestly, that’s why I’m here,” he continued. “Because I guarantee you, I’m feeding that into him.”

Winston’s strong comments aren’t surprising. The 30-year-old has earned a reputation for being a supportive teammate after five seasons with Tampa Bay, four in New Orleans. He’s cherishing his role with the Browns, a chance to mentor Watson.

Winston is starting Saturday’s exhibition opener against Green Bay as the Browns continue to take a cautious approach with Watson, who underwent shoulder surgery in November and is still building up strength and stamina.

Watson has spent the spring and summer under even more scrutiny as every one of his throws is dissected by media and fans.

And while there are still some concerns, Winston has seen enough good from Watson the past few months to be confident the 28-year-old will be ready for the season.

“When you can go out, you can see practice, you can knick-knack, this-that, paddy whack, give a dog a bone — Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on,” said before Thursday’s practice. “He’s always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on.”

Watson then paused.

“Man, I just rhymed,” he said.

But the riddle for the Browns is unlocking the best in Watson, who has played in just 12 games in two seasons since signing a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He was suspended 11 games in 2023 and then fractured his shoulder socket in November.

Watson’s trust in Watson stretched back to a night in 2017, when he watched him lead Clemson over Alabama in the national championship. Watson’s performance convinced Winston he was destined for greatness.

“And in that game, there were some plays where, man, I saw him get hit. Hard,” Winston said. “I saw him get, man, beat up, but he persevered. … Deshaun was built for adversity, he was built for resilience.”

The Browns view Winston as not only a knowledgeable resource for Watson, but a security blanket in case of injury. And if any team understands the value of quarterback depth, it’s Cleveland, which started five QBs last season due to injuries.

Winston, who has 80 starts on his resume since breaking in with the Buccaneers in 2015, said the backup role has never been more valuable.

“Especially over the past few years with a lot of the No. 1 guys going down at any given moment,” he said. “The backup quarterback role is very important. So definitely being in tune with your guys, having great chemistry with the cadences, with the calls and everything that comes with being that strong quarterback, it’s really flowing through the backup.

“That’s the only position out there, where’s there’s only one man. You have to be ready at all times and I’m definitely ready for that role.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski praised Winston’s impact and joked about the QB’s infectious personality.

“You hear him before you see him,” Stefanski cracked.

Jokes aside, Stefanski appreciates what it means having a player he can turn to and trust — a literal backup plan.

“You don’t get a ton of reps. You have to be ready to roll at a moment’s notice,” Stefanski said. “But you can have a great impact on the football team, on the field and off the field. So, I’ve seen some great ones. I don’t think it’s a mistake when you see a lot of coaches come from that backup quarterback position.

“It’s kind of like backup catchers and point guards. It’s a cerebral position where I think you get a lot of guys that understand all the nuances of this game.”

NOTES: Stefanski expects QBs Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to play equal time following Winston. … The Browns held a light workout as they get ready to face the Packers. During breaks, star DE Myles Garrett played catch with fans in the stands. … Long snapper Charley Hughlett, who has been with the team since 2015, is dealing with a minor injury. The club signed signed Rex Sunahara in case Hughlett can’t play Saturday.

