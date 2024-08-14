El Paso International Airport secures funding from federal government

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso International Airport has been awarded a $10.6 million grant from the federal government's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) Round 8. The $10.6M is part of $427M provided by the Biden-Harris Administration to improve infrastructure at airports across the U.S.

The City of El Paso says the grant will be used to upgrade General Aviation (GA) apron pavement after being left unrepaired for 30 years. The grant will also be used to improve drainage and reduce Foreign Object Debris (FOD).

The project is separated into three stages; the first stage is expected to begin construction in Fiscal Year 2025. Phase one includes reconstructing 140,000 square yards around taxi lanes and apron areas.

A press conference was held today at EPIA with keynote speeches about the grant from El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and airport staff.