Keeping animals happy and healthy: Inside the Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Living in a kennel, and surrounded by hundreds of other animals for long periods of time, could have significant negative impacts on our furry friends. That's why the Humane Society of El Paso focuses on 'kennel enrichment.'

Officials said kennel enrichment is extremely important, and can be fulfilled in a variety of ways.

Donating money or items can help make animals more comfortable during their stay in the kennels. For example, certain toys help keep animals' minds engaged and active, which officials said is extremely important for their overall well-being.

An active mind reduces an animal's risk from developing kennel psychosis, which is caused by emotional stress, and can lead to behavioral changes, destruction, and post-traumatic stress.

You can also volunteer at the Humane Society located at 4991 Fred Wilson Ave in Northeast El Paso. Officials said volunteering not only helps socialize the animals, but also takes the burden off staff, and frees them up to tend to the animals' other needs.

For more information about the Humane Society of El Paso, visit its website. You can donate and sign up to volunteer online.

Tune into ABC-7 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday for the annual 'Happiness Happens Here' Telethon, presented by Mark Worley to call in and make donations.

For 31 years, ABC-7 has partnered with the Humane Society of El Paso for the annual telethon too help raise money for the society's services.

When you call in to make a donation, you can also cast your vote for 'Team Cat' or 'Team Dog.' The winning team will also be announced on ABC-7.