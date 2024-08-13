Donate to save animals’ lives: Inside the Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Humane Society of El Paso is reminding the community of the impact donations can have on the lives of the animals under its care.

Officials said they have seen many animals' lives positively impacted due to donations during their stay at the society's facilities.

One of the major ways animals' lives are enriched, according to officials, is through the society's Medical Services Program. Officials said costs for this program average $400,000 a year.

This reminder comes ahead of Saturday's 31st annual 'Happiness Happens Here' Telethon, presented by Mark Worley. ABC-7 is once again partnering with the society for the telethon.

Officials with the society said is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year, the society aims to raise at least $125,000 during the telethon.

But officials with the society said they accept more than just money in donations. They said donating your time, or certain items such as toys, food, blankets, etc. is also welcome and appreciated.

If you would like to donate to the Humane Society, you can do so on their website, or by tuning into Saturday's telethon from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and calling in to make your donation.

You can also call the society at (915) 532-6971 to donate, or for questions about donations.