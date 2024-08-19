Las Cruces prepares for rival game against Mayfield in first game of the 2024 season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time in history the Las Cruces Bulldogs will face its rival the Mayfield Trojans in the first game of the season on August 23rd at the Field of Dreams at 7p.m.

The Bulldogs took a hard loss in the Semifinals losing to La Cueva 66-33.

They went 7-6 overall and collected a 44-7 win last season against the Trojans.

Las Cruces head football coach, Mark Lopez, reiterated how rare it is to face Mayfield this early on but he says they're more than ready for this rivalry game.

"It's unusual to play them in the opening game," Coach Lopez said. "In December of last year they kind of called us out and said they arranged the whole thing. They wanted to play us in week one but we're happy to oblige. It gave us some motivation, some fire throughout the off-season and to get ready for week one. We probably look better than we've had in a couple years. I know our guys are really excited about it, it's our biggest rival."