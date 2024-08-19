What to watch as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention is kicking off just four weeks after President Joe Biden shuttered his campaign and made way Vice President Kamala Harris to ascend to the top of Democrats’ ticket. Biden is expected to take the stage Monday night. Harris is expected to be on hand to watch Biden’s remarks, although she doesn’t take the stage until Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters are also expected in Chicago to show their angst over the Israel-Hamas war and other issues. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, opens a tour of the country in his own counterprogramming to Democrats’ big week.

