El Paso city manager finalist Ferrini responds to professional misrepresentation allegations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In her first interview since the start of the El Paso city manager selection process, Community and Development Department Director Nicole Ferrini responded strongly to questions raised about her education and any description as an architect.

"I am not an architect," Ferrini said. "I want to be very clear. I have never been a licensed architect, nor do I represent myself as such. I am a designer. I am a project manager."

ABC-7 was the only local media outlet to speak with Ferrini, available for the first time to discuss the allegations of professional misrepresentation since the city manager selection process resulted in Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life Dionne Mack being selected for the top job.

Ferrini says that while her degrees are in architecture and interior design, she has not maintained any professional certifications in the last decade or so.

As ABC-7 has reported, online records from the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners (TBAE) show Ferrini's interior design license expired in 2012. Ferrini, who is also the city's climate and sustainability officer, says she no longer had use for that certification in her roles with the city.

"Nothing in my current role, nor in any of the roles that I've pursued here at the city or held here at the city require that background," Ferrini said. "Does that background give me a very unique perspective? Absolutely, it does."

Ferrini responded strongly to the questions about her education and any description as an architect.

"Have I represented myself as a licensed architect or an interior designer, for that matter?" Ferrini said. "Since that time, the answer is no."

Texas Tech University confirms that Ferrini received Bachelor's degrees from the school in interior design in 2001 and in architecture in 2012. The second degree was received the same year the TBAE lists Ferrini's interior design license being "voluntarily surrendered."

The state board notes on it's website that "it is against the law for any individual to claim to be an architect, landscape architect or registered interior designer unless he or she is registered by this Board."

Ferrini says that she has not been contacted about any professional or licensure complaints, but does say that she may have inadvertently referenced herself as an architect.

"Have I used the the noun 'architect' in my, you know, dozens of of speaking engagements and community meetings?" Ferrini said. "I suppose that that is a possibility."

Ferrini stands behind the work she has done for more than a decade at the city, and says that none of it has required the professional designation.

"I have never intentionally or or referred to myself as an architect in the context of being a licensed architect," Ferrini said, "and I have never represented myself in a situation of professional service provision and or liability, which is why the law is written.