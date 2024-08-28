El Paso International Airport unveils new exhibit: El Imperio Ancestral Del Xoloitzcuintle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso hosted a ceremony to unveil the exhibition "El Imperio Ancestral Del Xoloitzcuintle" at El Paso International Airport. The ceremony happened at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in the airport’s main lobby.

“We are honored to host El Imperio Ancestral Del Xoloitzcuintle at the El Paso International Airport. This exhibit showcases Mexico's rich cultural heritage and strengthens the artistic ties of our region,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “We are especially grateful for the partnership with Consul General of Mexico in El Paso Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de León, whose support was key in bringing this extraordinary display to our City.”

The unique exhibit features 31 fiberglass sculptures whichis the work of 23 talented artists from Ciudad Juárez and Guadalajara, Mexico and is presented by the collective KALPIXKI-ART. The artwork is set to remain on display through November 1, 2024.