Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

BOVINA, Miss. (AP) — Seven people are dead and dozens have been injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said six passengers were declared dead at the scene early Saturday and another died at a hospital. Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals with injuries. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn’t released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

