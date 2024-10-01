Sheinbaum to be sworn in Tuesday as Mexico’s first woman president

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's first female president will be sworn into office Tuesday during her inauguration in Mexico City.

Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum won the 2024 presidential race by a wide margin during June's general election.

Events have already begun in Mexico City as of Tuesday morning in anticipation of Sheinbaum's swearing in during the afternoon, expected to be attended by hundreds of politicians, residents, and media outlets.

U.S. officials and representatives including the First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance at Sheinbaum's inauguration in Mexico.

Meanwhile in Juárez, dozens of local protestors have closed a main thoroughfare in Juárez, Av. Tecnológico, in front of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF).

Protests have been ongoing there and in other parts of the country for weeks due to the recent reforms made to Mexico's judiciary, including the direct election of judges.

Sheinbaum will be the 66th president in Mexico's 200-year history. She won with more than 35 million votes in her favor, almost 60 percent of the total vote.