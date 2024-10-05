Rocco Becht throws for 277 yards and two scores to lead No. 16 Iowa State to 43-21 win over Baylor

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 277 yards and two touchdown to lead No. 16 Iowa State to a 43-21 win over Baylor on Saturday night.

The Cyclones (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) wiped out an early deficit and another in the third quarter and are off to their best start since 1980. Baylor (2-4, 0-3) lost its third straight game.

Becht’s TD passes were 10 yards to Benjamin Brahmer and 11 yards to Jayden Higgins, who extended his streak of games with a touchdown reception to seven. Becht was 16 of 25 for 277 yards.

Jaylon Jackson led the Cyclones rushing attack with 107 yards and his first two touchdowns for Iowa State since transferring from Eastern Michigan.

The Cyclones had a total of 542 yards on offense.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. His TD passes were 4 yards to Josh Cameron, 8 yards to Michael Trigg and 25 yards to Ketron Jackson Jr.

The Takeaway

Baylor: The Bears came into the game off two straight close losses, and they opened this game with two long touchdown drives and another to start the second half. Then the offense stalled. The Bears managed just 63 yards on its final four possessions, which included an interception and three three-and-outs.

Iowa State: Becht continues to be a steady presence, and the emergence of Jackson has upgraded the running game.

Poll Implications

Iowa State is poised to move up a spot or two after losses by four teams ahead of it.

Up next

Baylor: visits Texas Tech next Saturday.

Iowa State: visits West Virginia next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football