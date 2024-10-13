CFP Bracket Watch: Oregon takes over No. 2 seed; No. 1 Texas, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Iowa St. hold spots

AP College Football Writer

Oregon’s one-point victory over Ohio State was enough to put the Ducks on the No. 2 seed line Sunday in The Associated Press College Football Playoff bracket projection.

Top-ranked Texas of the Southeastern Conference continues to hold the No. 1 seed and is followed by Oregon, which replaced the Buckeyes as projected Big Ten champion.

For the second straight week, Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference is No. 3 and Iowa State of the Big 12 is No. 4.

LSU replaced Mississippi on the bracket after beating the Rebels in overtime.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 1 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Penn State. Winner vs. No. 4 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 2 Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Ohio State. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: LSU.

Moving out: Mississippi.

Next five: No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 13 BYU, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 16 Indiana, No. 17 Kansas State.

