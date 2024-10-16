Texas parole board votes against clemency for man who could be first in US executed over shaken baby syndrome
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas parole board votes against clemency for man who could be first in US executed over shaken baby syndrome.
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas parole board votes against clemency for man who could be first in US executed over shaken baby syndrome.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.