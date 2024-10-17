The Texas Supreme Court halts execution of man in shaken baby case after eleventh-hour appeal by lawmakers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court halts execution of man in shaken baby case after eleventh-hour appeal by lawmakers.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court halts execution of man in shaken baby case after eleventh-hour appeal by lawmakers.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.