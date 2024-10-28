Catholic bishops call for authorities to step up against violence in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four Roman Catholic bishops in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero called Monday for civilian and military authorities to take steps to protect residents of a region rocked by violence that has left more than a dozen dead in recent days. The violence around Tecpan de Galeana, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) up the Pacific coast from Acapulco, led authorities to suspend classes there and in two neighboring municipalities on Monday. The Catholic bishops conference of Mexico circulated the statement that warned the power struggles between criminal groups were intensifying because of complicity or tolerance of authorities.

