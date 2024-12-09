Organizers discuss what impact the 2024 Sun bowl will have on the city

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On December 31st, fans from across the country will gather at the Sun Bowl stadium to watch Louisville take on Washington in the 91st annual Tony the Tiger Sun bowl.

Both teams have a strong fan base, they're known to travel with the teams to watch them play. Washington played in the Sun bowl a few times with the last time being in 2002. Louisville played in the Sun bowl once in 1958.

A lot has changed around the Sun City and organizers predict the increase in visitors will mean an increase in spending.