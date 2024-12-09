Skip to Content
News

Organizers discuss what impact the 2024 Sun bowl will have on the city

By
New
Published 12:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On December 31st, fans from across the country will gather at the Sun Bowl stadium to watch Louisville take on Washington in the 91st annual Tony the Tiger Sun bowl.

Both teams have a strong fan base, they're known to travel with the teams to watch them play. Washington played in the Sun bowl a few times with the last time being in 2002. Louisville played in the Sun bowl once in 1958.

A lot has changed around the Sun City and organizers predict the increase in visitors will mean an increase in spending.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content