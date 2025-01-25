Girls and mothers strengthen bonds at 12th Annual Mother Daughter Conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Female students in 6th to 12th grade joined their mothers or positive female role models for breakfast and learning activities at the 12th Annual Socorro Independent School District's Mother-Daughter Conference.

The main focus for the conference is to strengthen the bond between mothers and daughters.

Organizers say some of the activities let the mother and daughter teams explore topics such as college opportunities and challenges, self defense, social media handling and its dangers.

Topics that help students and teach the parents how to approach these situations in the future.

This year's keynote speaker, Chief Justice Maria Salas Mendoza of the Eight Court of Appeals shared her knowledge and experience with the participants.