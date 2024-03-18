London police arrest a man on suspicion of attempted murder over 2 crossbow attacks

LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded with crossbow bolts in separate attacks in the capital. A manhunt was launched after a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt in a residential part of Shoreditch, east London, on March 4. In a separate incident on March 14, a 20-year-old man was wounded in the neck by the same weapon in the same area. The Metropolitan Police said their injuries were not life-threatening. The force said a 47-year-old man was arrested late Sunday in Shoreditch. Britain’s government is considering tightening regulations on crossbows so that they are restricted like firearms.

