2 years on, still no answer to why a China Eastern Boeing 737 crashed, killing all 132 people aboard
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese accident investigators have indicated they have not yet determined the cause of a 2022 plane crash that killed all 132 people on board. An update issued Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on the eve of the second anniversary of the crash shed little new light on it. The report largely reiterated earlier findings that everything appeared to have been normal with the plane and its crew, and that weather conditions were fine. The domestic China Eastern flight was flying from the city of Kunming to the city of Guangzhou when it went into a nosedive and slammed into a mountainside.