Gov. Abbott pushing U.S. Congress to reimburse Texas $11.1 billion for border security costs

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott is pushing for the U.S. Congress to reimburse Texas for $11.1 billion spent "to secure the border."

In a letter sent to congressional leadership and the Texas Congressional Delegation, Abbott pointed to what he calls "the Biden Administration's refusal to do its job for the last four years."

Governor Abbott met with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson at he Capitol last Friday, discussing the Biden Administration and potential solutions to the border crisis with him.

“President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration of violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,” reads the letters. “I launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) to combat these threats to all Americans. Over the past four years, OLS efforts successfully reduced illegal immigration into Texas by 87%, demonstrated the ongoing effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border measures, and shone a spotlight on a national crisis. In total, Texas has spent over $11.1 billion to protect the nation and secure the border. Accordingly, I am formally requesting that the federal government reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”