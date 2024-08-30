Forbes ranks UTEP 280th best university in U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Forbes put UTEP in the 280th spot on its list of 2024 Top Colleges.

Of the five University of Texas schools on the list, UTEP was ranked last. Rice University and Texas A&M are among the other Texas four-year colleges on the list, which ranks the top 500 schools in the country.

Forbes also ranked the schools based on the average amount of debt per graduating senior. UTEP ranked first in Texas on that criteria, with the average student graduating with $4,735 in debt.

“UTEP wants every student to have an exceptional and an affordable education,” said Amanda Vasquez, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management. “Our teams do everything in our power to remove financial barriers for students interested in attending UTEP.”

Forbes' list ranks colleges on their student success, return on investment, and alumni influence.

"The Forbes ranking system analyzes alumni salary, student debt, graduation and retention rates, return on investment, academic success and leadership and entrepreneurial success of graduates," a UTEP spokesperson explained.