El Paso food bank warns of bare cupboards, says only 10-12 days of supplies left

El Paso

El Paso, Texas -- El Pasoans could soon be counting the days of their last meals from the local food bank.

The clock is ticking for the shelves to be filled at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. CEO Susan Goodell says they have only about a 10-to-12 day supply of food remaining to give out to the community.

With growing hungry and the pandemic taking a drastic turn in El Paso, Goodell says "the challenge [we] are seeing is whenever we see spikes in the community with the number of Covid cases - that means more people in need."

Earlier this week, El Paso County Commissioners approved giving $250,000 to the food bank, allocated from the federal CARES Act. The timeline for that money to be given out is still uncertain.

If you would like to make a donation to help the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank you can call 915-298-0353 or click here.