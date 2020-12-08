El Paso’s Upper Valley monolith abruptly removed by group of people who drive away with it

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The latest mysterious metal monolith across America appeared Monday night in El Paso’s Upper Valley, but it didn't last long.

Hours after onlookers gathered to take pictures with the tall, silver, shining object near Sunset and Doniphan, across from an Ardovino's Pizza restaurant, it disappeared.

Video posted to social media by the group Fit Fam El Paso shows a group of people removing the monolith, pulling it out of the ground and loading it into a vehicle before driving off.

"And just like that... the El Paso monolith was gone," Fit Fam wrote.

It's not known who or why the obelisk was placed in that spot or who the people were who took it. ABC-7 has inquired with El Paso police.

In recent weeks, monoliths have mesmerized people in a number of western U.S. states.

Late last month, a Utah helicopter crew discovered a monolith deep in the desert. Days later, it abruptly disappeared. Then earlier this month, another monolith appeared along California's central coast.

It's unclear what the point of these metal objects are, or whether or not they are related to one another. Social media has floated the idea that they are simply art pieces meant to create confusion for those who discover them.

Others have pointed their fingers to the sky, accusing aliens of planting celestial devices. Experts have said that these objects being the work of extraterrestrials is "unlikely."