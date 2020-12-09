El Pasoan claims $9 million lottery jackpot, but winner’s identity will remain a secret

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Pasoan has finally stepped forward to claim a $9 million Lotto Texas jackpot from last month, but we'll never know the identity of the big winner.

Lottery officials on Wednesday said the El Paso resident "elected to remain anonymous."

What officials can say is that this winner selected the cash value option when they bought the ticket.

That means this person will receive a one-time lump sum payout of $7,637,969.88. That's before the winner pays his or her taxes on it however, officials noted.

This winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn for the Lotto Texas jackpot on Nov. 28.

It was purchased at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 1733 Brown Street in El Paso.