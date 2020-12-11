Saturday is election day for El Paso mayoral, city council runoffs

El Paso

(Editor's note: Click the hyperlinks below to see polling location information and candidate questionnaires.)

EL PASO, Texas -- Saturday's runoff election in El Paso will decide the city's mayoral race as well the District 2 and District 4 city council seats.

On Election Day, there will be about 130 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including an express curbside voting site at the El Paso County Coliseum.

In the non-partisan mayoral race, voters are deciding between incumbent Mayor Dee Margo, a businessman and former state legislator, and Oscar Leeser, president of a Hyundai car dealership who previously served as mayor from 2013 to 2017.

For city council, District 2 in west-central El Paso features a race between incumbent city Rep. Alexsandra Annello and former district chief of staff Judy Gutierrez. While in District 4 in northeast El Paso, voters will choose between incumbent city Rep. Sam Morgan and challenger Joe Molinar, a retired El Paso police sergeant.