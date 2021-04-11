Sacred Heart of Jesus statute restored at St. Patrick Cathedral after vandalism

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After a beloved sculpture of Jesus was vandalized last year, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso unveiled a fully restored statue at Sunday's mass.

"As we gather this day, we have special reasons to celebrate God's mercy" Bishop Mark Seitz told parishioners at St. Patrick Cathedral. "As you may have noticed, there is something in the place where the beloved statue of the Sacred Heart used to stand."

He then unveiled the new Sacred Heart Statue to a round of applause inside the church.

"The statue has been wonderfully restored despite the destruction," Bishop Seitz said.