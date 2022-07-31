Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school

EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school.

The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend.

School-aged children must be present and pick up their backpack voucher

during one of the church services.

Sunday's giveaway will be held during their morning services at 9:00 a.m, 10:45 a.m., And 12:30 p.m. at their west campus at 7100 North Desert Blvd. ​​​​​​​