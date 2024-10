El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Horses unlimited is presenting their Fall break Horse Camp. It will take place at 15415 Buckwheat Street, El Paso Texas 79938 from October 7th to the 9th. They state the camp is educational, fun and food is provided daily.

