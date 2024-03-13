Heart Gallery showcasing children from the El Paso Community through photo exhibit

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) El Paso Electric opened its doors for the Heart Gallery of El Paso, so the community can see portraits of children from our region who want to be adopted. The idea behind the event is to highlight the need for communities to rally around families.

The El Paso Electric lobby was decorated with portraits of children who wanted to connect with the community.

Valeria Contreras is the executive director of the Hearts Gallery; she tells us that 35 children in El Paso are experiencing foster care and are hoping to be adopted.

"It's important to be able to really help these kids and find homes to support their needs, ensure their success, and elevate them in the community as well," she said.

The idea behind the gallery is to allow the children to connect to those who love them. If you want to learn more about the Hearts Gallery Exhibit, click the link below.

https://kvia.com/category/lifestyle/heart-gallery/