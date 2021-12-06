Skip to Content
Military
By
Published 11:19 AM

MQ-9 Reaper aircraft crashes during takeoff at Holloman AFB

An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base.
U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Emily A. Kenney
An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft crashed on a runway during takeoff Monday morning at Holloman Air Force Base, military officials said.

The crash involving the remotely-piloted aircraft happened just before 8 a.m.

First-responders indicated there were no reports of injuries.

Air Force commanders said there was no impact to other base operations and access to the facility remained as normal.

The cause of the aircraft's crash was under investigation, the military indicated.

Military

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content