MQ-9 Reaper aircraft crashes during takeoff at Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft crashed on a runway during takeoff Monday morning at Holloman Air Force Base, military officials said.

The crash involving the remotely-piloted aircraft happened just before 8 a.m.

First-responders indicated there were no reports of injuries.

Air Force commanders said there was no impact to other base operations and access to the facility remained as normal.

The cause of the aircraft's crash was under investigation, the military indicated.