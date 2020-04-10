Las Cruces parks closed, but residents still gathering prompts police patrols

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police officers will patrol the parks on Easter weekend to stop crowds from gathering and spreading Covid-19.

"We know these measures are difficult, especially when we would gather with our family to celebrate Easter," said Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. "However, to ensure we're all healthy when this crisis is over, it's important that we all do our part now."

Las Cruces parks remain closed for the duration of the pandemic. This week, there were signs posted, playgrounds taped off and parking lots barricaded.

However, ABC-7 continued to notice Las Cruces residents gathering in groups, walking their dogs and sitting at benches that had not yet been taped off.

"You can still celebrate Easter in your home with your immediate family, but please avoid the large gatherings and avoid inviting other people into your home," said LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo.

He said officers will ask people to leave voluntarily, but if they can't comply, police have the power to issue citations. A person could face a petty misdemeanor or a fine of up to $500.

"We're going to be asking for compliance first, hoping that people will voluntarily to disperse or leave the park," Trujillo said. "We also have the ability of issuing citations to anybody who defies those orders."

"This Easter weekend, we need to all do our part to avoid the spread of coronavirus," Gallagher said.