Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council extends emergency proclamation

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council voted Friday to extend the mayor's emergency proclamation due to the coronavirus pandemic through April 24.

Meanwhile, Council was considering whether to amend the city's procurement code, which addresses the "buying, purchasing, renting, leasing, or otherwise acquiring of any supplies, service, or construction."

The city will also consider allocating an additional $500,000 from the Telshor Fund, according to the agenda. On April 3rd, the City Council approved $1,072,500 in emergency assistance from the fund, which went to non-profits, city departments and the Las Cruces Public Schools.

