Las Cruces artist brightens up dead tree stumps with metal art

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces artist Ron Saltzman wanted to put a smile on the faces of residents in the Tierra Verde neighborhood, near Mesilla.

"It's really brought a lot of enjoyment to the residents and it has been appreciated," Saltzman said.

The artist joined his friend Teresa Phillips in making metal art pieces to brighten up the dead tree stumps around the neighborhood.

"They've really brought joy and smiles to those of us who are out walking with our dogs," wrote ABC-7 viewer Rachel Hohn Gioannini in an email. "We've always had a friendly neighborhood and this art is a wonderful addition."

In total, Saltzman and Phillips made 51 metal art pieces which are drilled into the dead stumps. There are birds, abstracts, animals and arrows.

"It was just something fun Teresa and I wanted to do for our neighborhood," Saltzman said.