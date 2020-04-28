Some Doña Ana County officials not following social distancing guidelines

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The chairs for the public were all spaced about four feet apart at Tuesday's meeting, but the Doña Ana County Commissioners at times took group photos, breaking social distancing guidelines from the federal government.

District 3 Commissioner Shannon Reynolds was the only elected official to stay home, phoning into the meeting.

"My wife and I are both over 65," Reynolds said in a text message. "She has had underlying medical conditions that make her even more at risk."

District 2 Commissioner Ramon Gonzalez was the only elected official to wear a face covering to the meeting. Sheriff Kim Stewart and Fire Chief Nick Hempel also wore masks, but the vast majority of county employees did not.

Commissioners Isabella Solis, Manuel Sanchez and Lynn Ellins had no face covering or masks as they addressed the public.

When asked why she took a group photo, Solis said: "It's a tradition we normally have in the chamber. I was not thinking about social distancing at that moment."

"It's a fair question," replied Sanchez. "I don't have a good answer. I think we - I'm actually surprised we allow the public (inside). I understand we have the distancing, but I would prefer to not have so many people in here."

"Perhaps it's not (social distancing), but I didn't join the group," said Ellins. "I felt being behind the podium was sufficient distance at the time."

Dozens of audience members did not wear face coverings, either.

"Per the public health order, government is exempt from the mass gatherings rule, while obviously still strongly encouraged to abide by social distancing," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

She added: "Not doing so is obviously dangerous and unwise."

"If I can work from home, I will continue to do that until a better understanding of the risk and more testing is available," Reynolds concluded.

After ABC-7 brought the spacing of chairs to the attention of Manager Fernando Macias, a building maintenance crew increased the spacing between chairs, taped off the six foot marker and removed several chairs from the audience.