Watch LIVE: Las Cruces council to consider single-time ‘extraordinary’ payment for 1st responders

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council on Tuesday afternoon was set to consider allocating $500,000 to give certain city workers a bonus for working during the pandemic.

"The City has not passed any measures to increase pay for workers who were asked to keep working onsite and with the public during the public health crisis," reads the resolution.

The resolution does not specify the exact amount of the bonus. Eligible employees will be "emergency responders and critical infrastructure workers," according to the agenda.

The mayor told ABC-7 that if passed, the bonus would also be granted to delivery drivers, building inspectors and other city employees.

The money would come from the Telshor Fund, originally intended for sick or indigent people in Las Cruces. Since March, the city has allocated approximately $2.5 million from that fund for economic relief during the pandemic.

"You say, we have 'rainy day' funds," said Councilman Gabe Vasquez back in March. "It's raining. It's hailing. We need to be able to use this money now, or else, what the heck do we have this money for?"

There is currently $39.5 million in the Telshor Fund, the mayor said.