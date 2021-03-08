Las Cruces woman critically hurt after son accidentally runs her over while learning to drive

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces woman remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after police said she was accidentally run over by a car while teaching her 14-year-old son how to drive.

The incident happened at the woman's home in the 4900 block of Arena Drive on Saturday evening.

"Investigators learned that somehow, as the teenager was backing out of the garage, his mother fell along the open driver-side door. The investigation indicates the son likely panicked and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle ran over the woman and came to a stop across the street," a police incident report released Monday said.

Police didn't release the 41-year-old woman's name, but said she was critically injured after being trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was flown to University Medical Center of El Paso, where she continued to be treated on Monday.

Authorities said the incident was an accident and no charges were anticipated.